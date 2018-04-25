Smart City University to help individuals chart careers in future economies

The Smart City University, a blockchain-powered decentralised learning platform developed by the Smart Dubai Office to support the development of digital skills, aims to help individuals chart their careers in the economy of the future.

Developed in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation, the Smart City University was one among a host of initiatives launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of DFF’s Board of Trustees in February 2018 under the Dubai 10X initiative, which aims to place Dubai ten years ahead of other cities.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed launched the Smart City University, together with other Dubai 10X initiatives, at the 6th World Government Summit, held in Dubai in February 2018. His Highness announced 26 projects from 24 government departments that aim to advance Dubai 10X’s objective of placing Dubai Government entities 10 years ahead of the rest of the world. The projects were selected by a panel of experts after evaluating more than 160 ideas submitted by 36 organisations in less than 365 days.

Dr. Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, Director-General of Smart Dubai Office, said, "As we prepare to implement the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and usher in the fourth industrial revolution, there is a need to develop the digital skills of the workforce. Through the Smart City University, we are committed to providing the community with the right tools to acquire and develop digital skills."

"We aim to bridge the digital skills gap by increasing the percentage of digitally skilled talent in the UAE to ten percent by 2020. We also seek to support the global effort to enhance digital skills and strengthen Dubai’s international position in the digital field," she added.

Smart City University will enable individuals not only to build their own educational paths, but also benefit from and get certification for skills acquired through non-traditional learning channels such as work projects, reading materials, conferences, workshops and online courses.

The University will also allow users to choose from a wide range of digital certifications that will enable them to combine learning programmes in different sectors and technologies such as artificial intelligence in transportation and internet of things, IoT, technologies in the energy field. It will also enable them to benefit from the expertise of leading international trainers and experts. The Smart Dubai Office is developing the platform with the support of ConsenSys, the world’s leading specialist firm in blockchain technology.