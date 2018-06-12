Smart Dubai launches Zakat Al-Fitr service on Dubai Now app

Smart Dubai has launched the 'Zakat Al-Fitr' service on its flagship Dubai Now application, in an effort to embrace technology and provide best-in-class services to customers, in line with the spirit of the Year of Zayed.

Dubai Now is an integrated platform, offering 61 smart services from 28 government, semi-governmental and private entities, which targets 11 different customer segments. With Zakat Al-Fitr, launched in collaboration with Dar Al Ber Society, Smart Dubai allows customers to pay their Zakat donations through their smart devices.

Dr. Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, Director-General of the Smart Dubai Office, SDO, said, "We have always sought to ensure that the Dubai Now application aligns with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to harmonise efforts across government and private entities to support Dubai’s smart transformation. We strived to build an integrated smart ecosystem and offer advanced services that harness technology to improve people’s quality of life and spread happiness among them.

"Today, we launch the Zakat Al-Fitr service as part of an update to the Dubai Now platform, in an effort to expand our offering to cover all aspects of people’s lives with city-wide smart services that are not only limited to Dubai, but can also be used around the world."

Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazroui, Chairman of Dar Al Ber Society, lauded the cooperation between Smart Dubai and the Society’s IT department to launch the Zakat Al-Fitr smart service. Al Mazroui said that Dar Al Ber strives to provide best-in-class, hassle-free and high-quality services to donors, people in need and members of all segments of society.

"We seek to provide flexible smart services to spread happiness in the community, as directed by the UAE leadership and in line with the country’s policies," he explained, calling on those eligible for Zakat to avail the new service.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Filasi, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber, thanked Smart Dubai for its cooperation in assisting with Zakat payments by including the Zakat Al Fitr service on their Dubai Now platform, which addresses most of Dubai population’s everyday needs.

The Zakat Al-Fitr service is now accessible through the Dubai Now application, which is available at the App Store and Google Play. The platform seeks to meet the requirements of its customers by providing round-the-clock access to government services. To date, more than 734,000 customers have downloaded the application and nearly 272,000 have registered to use it.