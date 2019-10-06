Smart Dubai to Shed Light on Initiatives Driving the Shift Towards a Paperless Government and Smart City

By Dubai Media Office

Preparations for Smart Dubai’s pavilion at the 39th edition of GITEX Technology Week 2019, to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 6-10, 2019, are underway.

Bearing the theme ‘From Paper to Paperless,’ Smart Dubai’s pavilion this year showcases Dubai’s strategies, services and initiatives that expedite the shift towards a paperless government that will further establish Dubai as a world leader in the smart city sector.

Smart Dubai is collaborating with 48 government, semi-government and private-sector entities in Dubai at GITEX Technology Week, with the various bodies taking part in the event under its umbrella and exhibiting ground-breaking smart government services.

Her Excellency Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Smart Dubai’s Director General, said: “GITEX Technology Week is almost four decades old now, and over the course of its journey, has successfully established itself as a world-leading annual technology event, while boosting Dubai and the UAE’s global reputation in the technology sector. With a visitor footfall of nearly 100,000 from 140 countries, the event showcases ground-breaking tech developments with experts from Smart City experts as well as influential decision-makers from around the world meeting in Dubai.”

“Once again, we are collaborating with government entities and partners from Dubai to highlight the progress made on the ambitious Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021, which seeks to achieve 100% digital transition by the end of 2021, in line with the directives of our wise leadership,” H.E. Dr Aisha added.

Dubai Paperless Strategy

Smart Dubai’s pavilion will focus on the Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in February 2018, shedding light on its latest updates and what has been achieved to date.

UAEPASS

One of the key elements in supporting the transition towards making Dubai paperless is the UAEPASS initiative – the UAE’s National Digital Identity - launched in October 2018 in collaboration with four UAE government entities. UAEPASS allows citizens, residents and visitors to access government and private-sector services with an instant sign-in through a secure mobile-based authentication on the UAEPASS app, using a single set of login details. UAE Pass allows all users to sign official documents digitally, using their smartphone, when transacting with government and private sector entities.

Data Initiatives

A recent addition to the city’s data offering was the Dubai Data Private Sector Strategy and Policy, which is designed to enable a data ecosystem and foster stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Smart Dubai will also use its pavilion at GITEX to highlight the ‘Data First, The City’s Data Challenge’, a six-month-long competition that seeks to recognise entities that have made the most contributions in terms of providing their data to Smart Dubai Data (SDD).

Additionally, Smart Dubai will also show their soon to be launched Data Decentralisation Platform. This platform will act as a central exchange for data between government and private sector entities. Data will only be shared provided there is consent from the data owner.

Artificial Intelligence

Smart Dubai’s mission comprises the promotion of technology to maximise human benefit. Prominent among these technologies is Artificial Intelligence (AI), with Smart Dubai showcasing some use cases in different sectors based on AI.

Ambitious Smart City Strategies

In April 2018, Smart Dubai unveiled the first-of-its-kind Smart Dubai Global Network, conceived with the aim of bringing together smart-city stakeholders from around the world. Smart Dubai will showcase the developments of this network during GITEX.

Government Resource Planning Systems (GRP)

Smart Dubai has implemented the advanced Government Resources Planning Systems (GRPS) – an integrated system of centralised technical solutions enabling government agencies in Dubai to handle all key internal government operations in financial, logistics and human resources.

GRP-powered services include the Smart Employee application, which brings together over 53 government bodies and benefits more than 26,300 staff members, in addition to the Smart Supplier service, which allows suppliers registered in the GRPS to seamlessly access data and manage contracts, tenders and financials (such as creating invoices and making payments). The Dubai Careers platform, meanwhile, counts 45 government entities among its members and offers 2700 employment opportunities to 370,000 job seekers.

Set to welcome more than 4,800 exhibitors and speakers from around the world, GITEX Technology Week 2019 has an agenda packed with seminars, workshops and displays that will generate over 290 hours of content. This year’s programme is divided into several subcategories, each delving into a specific area of emerging and advanced tech and exploring it in-depth. These include the much-awaited and game-changing 5G technology, Future Mobility, AI and Smart Cities. The event will also see the hosting of the first-ever GITEX Awards.