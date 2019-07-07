Smart Dubai Upgrades ‘Dubai Now’ App with donations feature to commemorate ‘Year of Tolerance’

By Dubai Media office

Smart Dubai has introduced a new upgrade to its flagship “Dubai Now” application – designed to be the city’s one-stop shop for smart services – allowing users to make donations to four segments of beneficiaries during the Year of Tolerance.

Launched in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Finance (DoF), the new feature offers a platform where donations can be made to People of Determination, Cancer Patients, the Elderly, and Families Needing Financial Aid. The joint project bringing together Smart Dubai and the DoF is part of the social responsibility efforts of both organisations; it reflects their dedication to charity and volunteer work during the Year of Tolerance, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Once collected, the donations are then delivered to the beneficiaries in collaboration with a number of charities and relevant government agencies.

Smart Dubai’s Director General Her Excellency Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr said: “As we always assert at Smart Dubai, our primary goal is ensuring the happiness of our community and the wellbeing of Dubai’s citizens, residents, and visitors. This objective has made social responsibility a top priority for us, compelling us to launch a series of initiatives that seek to ensure the ongoing wellbeing of society.”

“As the government entity tasked with transforming Dubai into a full-fledged smart city, we sought to carry out our social responsibility activities just as we provide all of our other services: digitially and seamlessly. The new Dubai Now upgrade we have launched to mark the Year of Tolerance, offers users a smart platform through which they can donate to charitable initiatives of their choice,” H.E. Dr Aisha added, applauding the cooperation among various government entities and social organisations, who have come together to support those in need.

"We are satisfied with the developments in Dubai's digital transformation journey led by Smart Dubai, and we hope that the efforts of all government agencies will be fruitful," said Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General, Dubai's DOF. "Enabling Dubai Government customers to donate to four sectors of beneficiaries through 'Dubai Now' application, will drive Dubai charitable efforts through the Year of Tolerance by making it easier for those who wish to donate sadaqah and other charity and ensure that they are delivered through the official, trusted channels".

"As part of our strategy in DOF we are keen to support policies and procedures needed to build an integrated digital government ecosystem that will ensure comprehensive community development in all aspects while enhancing the overall economy of the emirate. Our cooperation with Smart Dubai in upgrading Dubai Now is one of many steps we have taken, based on the foundations of our wise leadership's vision and their ambitious guidance," he added.

The Dubai Now platform and smart application was designed to provide a single, centralised service platform that offers fast, seamless, and paperless services, allowing Dubai residents to complete all transactions digitally, through a web portal or via smartphone. It has grown to house 70 Government services from 32 participating entities and within 12 different categories, namely: Security and justice, transportation, payments and bills, visas and residency, motor vehicles, health, business and employment, education, housing, Islam, and miscellaneous.

The platform allows customers to pay traffic fines; pay DEWA, Etisalat, or du fees; top up Salik or Nol cards; locate the nearest vehicle registration centre; pay for fuel and services at any ENOC station; and many other tasks and services. Smart Dubai constantly upgrades the application in an effort to digitise 100% of all government services in Dubai by 2021.