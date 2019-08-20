'Social Media Influencers' diploma commences this September

By Wam

The Dubai Press Club, DPC, has announced that the Social Media Influencers Diploma Programme, the region’s first accredited diploma programme for social media influencers, will begin on 8th September 2019.

Developed in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication, MBRSC, of the American University in Dubai, AUD, the programme, seeks to train Arab social media influencers in strategic communications and enable them to produce effective content on social media platforms.

The Programme, first announced in October 2018, also aims to expand the professional knowledge of Arab social media influencers and enable them to produce innovative and effective content in a rapidly changing environment.

Mona Al Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, said, "The programme is in line with Dubai’s vision to develop and empower talented individuals in various fields and enhance their role and contributions in the advancement of their communities. The launch of the first academic programme of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, MENA, region for social media influencers will have a direct positive impact on the media content being produced on social media platforms across the region."

"The diploma was designed to be aligned with the objectives of the Arab Social Media Influencers’ Club, ASMIC, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, three years ago. ASMIC has now become an important platform dedicated to enhancing the role of influencers and encouraging innovation and creativity in the different fields that influencers operate within," Al Marri added.

Ali Jaber, Dean of the MBRSC, also expressed his appreciation for the partnership with the Dubai Press Club to launch a diploma programme that seeks to expand the professional knowledge of Arab social media influencers. He highlighted the importance of the programme and said it reflected the MBRSC’s strategy and commitment to developing talent in the fields of media and communication.

Revealing details about the diploma, Jaber said, "The programme was developed by an elite group of university professors with different specialisations in media, strategic communications, journalism, and media innovation. It will cover all aspects of social media through six courses."

Every aspect of establishing a strong presence on social media including strategy, content creation and technology will also be addressed, giving the participants a rigorous grounding in the knowledge and skills required to become powerful influencers, he added.