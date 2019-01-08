Social support programme reaches out to low-income families in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi has begun conducting field surveys across various regions of the emirate, with the aim of reaching out to low-income families and improve their living standards.

The families targeted by the Abu Dhabi social support programme are classified as middle class, as part of the new government initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, aims to promote social support, through the multi-pillar development accelerators, titled, ‘Ghadan 21’, Arabic for tomorrow, as well as volunteering and innovation.

According to the Abu Dhabi social support programme, sustaining prosperous living standards is based on social solidarity and organisational partnerships, and not only on providing financial support but also by empowering families and enabling them to achieve their financial stability, through empowering capable individuals to run suitable family businesses, which will guarantee their stability and productivity and strengthen the concept of citizenship among the community.

The confidential survey began yesterday in Al Dhafra, followed by Al Ain region on 20th January, and Abu Dhabi City on 24th February.

After the completion of relevant assessments and their approval, financial support will be retroactively provided from the beginning of January, and rehabilitation and engagement programmes will also be implemented, in line with the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and to achieve the "Abu Dhabi UN Leadership in the Living Style by 2021."

The programme, which crowned the Year of Zayed 2018 with a package of innovative sustainable future concepts, is part of the efforts of the wise leadership to implement a series of specialist initiatives.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed added the Ghadan 21 accelerators to the programme, which will provide AED50 billion over the next three years, including AED20 billion in 2019 starting from January.