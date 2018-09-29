Solar Decathlon Middle East visitor registration opens

By Wam

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has opened registration for the public to visit the Solar Decathlon Middle East, SDME 2018, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Seih Al Dahl, Dubai.

The exhibition is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, from 14th to 29th November, 2018.

A total of 15 teams representing 28 universities from 11 countries are taking part in the competition. Dubai will host the first and second Solar Decathlons as part of a partnership between the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA, and the US Department of Energy. The second SDME will be held in 2020 to coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, urged the public to visit the 60,000 square-metre SDME site at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer model, highlighting its significant role in Dubai’s transition towards renewable and clean energy. The park supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 75 percent of the Emirate’s total power output from clean energy, and establish a sustainable model to provide energy and support economic growth, as well as make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.

"The first SDME has a special significance as it is being organised during the Year of Zayed 2018, which marks 100 years since the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who consolidated the principles of sustainable development in the UAE. This is being continued by the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. This is reflected in the development strategies, programmes, and plans that ensure a sustainable growth that balances development with environmental conservation, especially the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National Agenda for the UAE Vision 2021," Al Tayer said.

"The UAE has become a hub for creativity, and a destination and incubator for innovators from all over the world, thanks to the efforts of our wise leadership, who provide an innovation-friendly environment that promotes research and development. This supports the National Advanced Sciences Agenda 2031 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to use advanced sciences to develop and create solutions for future challenges. It is also aligned with the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world. Hosting the world's largest and most competitive and challenging university competition in Dubai supports our efforts to provide opportunities for the youth, who are the driving force for building a brighter future. We want to unleash their potential and encourage them to be creative and innovative. The contest will also help students develop effective solutions and support global efforts to protect the planet from the effects of global warming," Al Tayer said in conclusion.

SDME encourages the participating teams to design, build, and operate sustainable models of solar-powered homes, with a focus on protecting the environment, taking into consideration the climate of the region. The participating teams will compete in 10 contests: architecture; engineering and building; energy management; energy efficiency; comfort conditions; house functioning; sustainable transport; sustainability; communications, and innovation.