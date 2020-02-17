Solution to Libyan crisis is political, Gargash tells International Follow-Up Committee on Libya in Munich

By WAM

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, emphasised the UAE's support for a political solution to the Libyan crisis and highlighted in this regard Germany's efforts through the Berlin track, considering it the only manner of achieving security and stability in Libya.

In his speech before the first meeting of the International Follow-Up Committee on Libya in Munich, Gargash stressed, "The continuation of dialogue and communication among Libyan parties, including the government, the parliament, and the national army and under the auspices of the UN, is extremely important to overcome existing differences, achieve stability, and accomplish an enduring political settlement."

Gargash indicated a "pressing need" for concerted international efforts to bring all parties to the negotiating table and secure a permanent cessation of hostilities as a necessary condition for the resumption of the political process.

He also stressed the need "to contain the role of extremist and terrorist groups" to guarantee the durability of presented solutions.

In his remarks, he expressed his deep concern over the undermining of international efforts by way of regional interventions and the transfer of terrorist and mercenary elements from various conflict areas to Libyan territory.

Gargash called attention to the UAE's support for the efforts of Ghassan Salamé, the UN Special Representative to Libya, to create the appropriate conditions for the resumption of the political process.

He also expressed his wish that the meeting of the International Follow-Up Committee would produce "positive steps that serve the aspirations of the brotherly people of Libya."

Gargash stressed the importance of the international community's support for the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and UN efforts to reach a political solution through practical and serious steps that contribute to bringing the situation back to normal.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.