South African man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in Al Ain

By
  • Emirates247
Published

The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) has carried out a rescue and medical evacuation mission for a 27-year-old South African.

Earlier, the NSRC received a report to this effect from a friend of the injured man in which he stated that a man sustained multiple fractures after his motorcycle had overturned in Sweihan in Al Ain City.

The man was airlifted to Tawam Hospital for the necessary medical treatment.

