Special Olympics content seen more than 2.91 billion times on social media

By WAM

The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 generated over 2.91 billion impressions across social media, a specially commissioned report by Crowd Analyzer, the Dubai-based data intelligence provider and social media monitoring platform, has found. In addition, the event gained more than 1.47 million interactions on original posts across all social media platforms.

The social media report gives readers exclusive insights into the languages used, gender participation, sentiment analysis, location analysis, top hashtags and top mentions of the Special Olympics across a variety of social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. It is a service that Crowd Analyzer offers across various industries, sectors and locations.

Hosted in Abu Dhabi for the first time since its inception 50 years ago, the Special Olympics this year showcased the city’s deep-rooted culture of inclusiveness that aligns with its vision to become a global capital of tolerance.

As well as being a sporting event, the occasion was also part of a much bigger global movement that focuses on empowering people with intellectual impairments through the power of sport and activity. All these aspects clearly resonated with a sprawling social media consumer base.

Mustafa Othman, Chief Marketing Officer of Crowd Analyzer, said, "Our findings from the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 throw up some fascinating insights on how social media continues to shape the way people access, use and share content. From these results, we can gather vast swathes of data and intelligence that offer a profound understanding of a specific target market’s consumption behaviors."

The report showed that Twitter was the most popular social media platform for content consumption accounting for 77.44% mentions and 97.80% active engagements. Instagram was the second most popular platform for mentions (9.37%), while Facebook was second in active engagements (2.20%) and third for mentions (3.27%). Most of the conversations and mentions originated in the United Arab Emirates (62.71%), with content also originating from Saudi Arabia (14.97%), India (7.45%), Egypt (5.11%) and the United States (4.78%).

When it comes to gender involvement, men seemed to be the most interactive, with 73.73% of them involved in the conversation, as opposed to only 7.38% of women. The remainder 18.89% was accounted for by business. In terms of language analysis, Arabic was the preferred language among users – 57.2% of posts were in Arabic and 42.8% were in English.

Regarding overall sentiment, findings revealed that 95.9% of it was positive. The main drivers behind this overwhelmingly positive engagement are explained by users sharing their excitement about the opening ceremony, support for the Olympic teams and champions, positive feedback about the games, special captured moments that took place at the event and speeches.

Crowd Analyzer uses groundbreaking technology, including artificial intelligence, proprietary machine learning and natural language processing.