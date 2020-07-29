SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to elderly homes

By WAM

The mobile clinics unit under the Home Care Department at Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, provided 387 treatment and health services this year, with 129 field trips to elderly, bed-ridden and disabled people at homes in the Emirate of Sharjah and its cities.

Kholoud Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Home Care Department, said that the mobile clinics, which has three units: medical unit, physiotherapy unit and dental unit, reach the elderly, bed-ridden and the disabled at their homes.

She indicated that in case the patient’s condition calls for a consultation, immediate communication is established through direct video, and if necessary, the patient is transferred to the hospital.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.