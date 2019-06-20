Startups to compete at first-ever Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow in India

By Staff

Innovative startups from India will have an opportunity to pitch and compete for business setup support in Dubai when they gather for the first-ever Roadshow organised by Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) a wholly-owned tech-startup hub by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.

The roadshow will be held in Delhi and Bangalore on June 24th-26th 2019, and provide a platform for Indian startups to network with key stakeholders within Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and learn about the competitive advantages that the emirate offers.

Giving innovative Indian technology startups the opportunity to expand their operations into Dubai, the roadshow will also host a pitch competition organised by Dtec, where shortlisted applicants will present in person in front of a panel of judges. The first-place winner will be granted office space at Dtec with company setup support and a complimentary business license. The runner-up will be awarded a flexi-desk space at Dtec, and UAE company setup support with a complimentary business license.

The initiative aims to identify and attract high-potential startups from India that offer cutting-edge solutions that can be adapted in the Dubai market and support the city’s strategic plans to become a global innovation hub and knowledge-based economy.

The three-day roadshow, supported by Startup India and NASSCOM 10000 Startups, will also feature site visits, informative presentations from leading UAE public and private players that support startups in Dubai, namely Dubai Startup Hub, Dtec, STEP Group and Startup Bootcamp, roundtable and panel discussions, and success stories from Indian startups that have benefited from the Dubai Startup Hub platform and built successful businesses in Dubai.

Mr. Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “India is not only a market of strategic importance to Dubai and Dubai Chamber, it has also become a key source market for Dubai’s growing startup eco-system. The country has become a testbed for blockchain, artificial intelligence and smart city solutions, and we have seen many Indian startups enter the Dubai market in recent years that have brought with them innovative business concepts.”

Khan noted that Indian businesses are well represented within Dubai’s business community, and revealed that 30% of startups registered with Dubai Startup Hub members are Indian-owned, while more than 38,000 Indian companies are Dubai Chamber members.

He expressed his optimism about the prospects of the roadshow and added that attracting Indian startups to Dubai remains one of the key objectives of Dubai Chamber’s representative office in Mumbai.

For his part, Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President of Dtec, said: “We are delighted to join Dubai Chamber on this overseas roadshow targeting Indian entrepreneurs, following DSOA’s roadshow in April targeting Indian investors and high-tech companies. We look forward to welcoming the qualifying startups of the pitch competition to Dubai’s largest entrepreneur hub in the Middle East where they can benefit not only from the complementary setup, but also from the integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem that offers value-added support such as free mentorship, legal advice, trainings, and workshops, aiding them to succeed and materialize.”

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform to connect startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.