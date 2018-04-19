Street in Al Reem Island named after martyr Ali Khalifa Al Mesmari

A major street in Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi was today named after the martyr, Ali Khalifa Hashel Al Mesmari.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, was there when the curtain was unveiled to reveal the plaque with Al Mesmari’s name engraved therein.

The ceremony was also attended by Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, and Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, along with several members of Al Mesmari’s family and his Armed Forces colleagues.

Sheikh Khalifa said that the soldiers of the UAE Armed Forces have displayed the highest form of bravery and heroism by offering their very lives for their nation and achieving victory, so they deserve to be always remembered and have become beacons of giving and sacrifice and symbols of pride and honour.

He also highlighted the desire of the wise leadership to issue and adopt further initiatives that aim to immortalise the memory of the nation’s martyrs and honour the supreme values they represent.

"We stand today with pride, honour and reverence for the sacrifices of our brave martyrs, who answered their nation’s call of duty and were brave in defending right and justice and protecting the aggrieved," Al Ahbabi said.

Khalifa Hashel Al Mesmari, the father of the martyr, thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the wise leadership for their humanitarian and patriotic support for the families of the country’s martyrs and their directives to answer their needs and requirements.

He added that naming the country’s streets after martyrs is a source of pride for their families, and is an appreciation by the wise leadership of the sacrifice of their children, to ensure their memory will remain indelible.