Stylish Vibes and Authentic French Cuisine at the Heart Of Dubai Marina

By Staff

Whether you are passionate about food, culture or entertainment there will be something for everyone at the new weekly events launched at Dubai Marina, one of Dubai’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations. Located at the first floor of Marina Byblos Hotel, the new restaurant & bar concept is the go-to place for experiencing true French hospitality, promising to bring the unique taste of France to the area with authentic French home-cooking. Guests can enjoy a carefully crafted menu full of flavour-filled and generously portioned dishes that honour France’s culinary traditions along with an extensive selection of French wines, beers and spirits.

The menu boasts traditional dishes such as escargots, côte de boeuf accompanied by ratatouille, truffle fries and a choice of sauce as well as pain perdu with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.“Guests can lose themselves to dance, their heart’s content, or relax with friends and family,” addsthe team.

Expect a cozy atmosphere at this dining venue. The crowd inside Le Frenchy is almost as stylish as the venue itself, which is decorated with colourful scheme of blues, whites and red inspired by theFrench flag.

Each decorative feature at this eatery has been handpicked to reflect the colour, vibrancy, and artistry of France – Le Frenchy’s people never forget the vital French sens de l’humour.With the launch of the exciting weekly events and new live entertainment lineup, every night at Le Frenchy will be a memorable one. Le Frenchy will feature new themed nights – Tuesdays are set as fashionable Ladies’ Night with a live singer and sax player; Wednesdays are dedicated to Gentlemen with a live singer and unique burlesque dance show; Thursdays play a mélange of French, English and Arabic fusion of feel good classical music. Apart from the weekly nights, the happy hour at Le Frenchy Restaurant & Bar will certainly bring a smile to your face. Enjoy irresistible buy-1-get-1-free offers on selected beverages every day from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. and late at night from 11 p.m. till 1 a.m.!

Byblos Hospitality Group CEO Mr. Jean Samman said: “We are passionate about adapting to new trends and creating an unforgettable dining experience. We are convinced that with this re-launch, Le Frenchy will make its way as a unique chic French eatery concept oozing French charm and class.” If you’re looking for a lively spot to dine and party, at Le Frenchy there is something for everyone as the traditional flavours of French hospitality blend effortlessly with the contemporary rhythms of Dubai’s energetic nightlife. For table reservations, please call 0568253682 / 044488222