Sultan Al Jaber transformed India-UAE energy relations into a strategic partnership: Ambassador Navdeep Suri

By Wam

The tremendous contributions of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State, Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), have helped transform the "buyer, seller" relationship between India and the UAE in the field of energy into a "truly strategic" partnership, according to the Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

Navdeep Suri said the visionary thinking of Dr. Sultan under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has given "the necessary impetus" to this relationship.

Commenting on the "Petrotech Lifetime Achievement Award" presented to Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India in Delhi on February 11, the top Indian diplomat said to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, in Abu Dhabi, "This award really is in recognition of the tremendous contributions made by Dr. Sultan in transforming what used to be simple "buyer, seller" relationship between India and the UAE in the field of energy into a "truly strategic" partnership. We see this happening in multiple dimensions today."

The award was presented at the recent Petrotech energy conference held in New Delhi. The Award is reserved for exemplary work in the oil and gas industry at the global level.

"We are delighted," that Dr. Sultan Al Jaber received a lifetime achievement award and his tremendous contributions are bearing results in multiple dimensions today, the Ambassador said, adding, "We were able to get first oil concession in the Lower Zakum oil field. We are able to establish in partnership with ADNOC, our first strategic petroleum reserve in Mangalore.

"And talks are well underway for potentially a second one," he told.

"We have a major MoU for the world's largest complex in Ratnagiri in Mumbai, where ADNOC and Saudi Aramco are our strategic partners," he said, highlighting the importance of the project saying, "50 per cent of the investment will come from ADNOC and Aramco and 50 per cent of oil will also come from them."

Mr. Suri said that in the Indian-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership energy sector is a "crucial dimension".