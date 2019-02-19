Sultan Al Mansouri discusses economic, commercial cooperation with New Zealand, Bulgaria, Hainan Province

By Wam

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, held bilateral meetings with Damien O'Connor, Minister of Agriculture, Biosecurity, Food Safety and Rural Communities of New Zealand, Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Economy of Bulgaria, and Liu Tse, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Committee Standing for the Hainan Provincial People's Congress.

The meetings addressed economic and commercial ties and new cooperation opportunities in agricultural investments, food industries, halal products, logistical services, transport, aviation and tourism.

The meetings also discussed the new sessions of the UAE’s joint economic committees with New Zealand and Bulgaria while the meeting with Liu focussed on Hainan’s efforts to explore the UAE’s experience in creating free economic zones.

During the bilateral meeting with O'Connor, Al Mansouri highlighted the importance of the economic partnership between the UAE and New Zealand and their mutual desire to enhance their cooperation.

Al Mansouri also briefed O'Connor on the International Forum of Halal Accreditation Organisations, which was launched by the UAE and has acquired the membership of 32 countries while O'Connor stressed the importance of the mutual ties between their countries.

During his meeting with Karanikolov, Al Mansouri highlighted the importance of developing mutual economic ties between their countries and diversify their commercial and investment cooperation.

Karanikolov said that the UAE is a key regional partner of his country, and his government aims to reinforce their mutual economic relations and develop their commercial ties.

He also stressed the importance of launching the mutual economic committee between the two countries while expressing his desire to reinforce their coordination in renewable energy and food security, as well as to explore cooperation opportunities in the Halal industry.

The bilateral meeting with the high-level delegation from Hainan Province in China addressed the UAE's experience in developing and managing specialist free zones.