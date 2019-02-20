Sultan Al Qasimi announces fully-funded scholarships for young Arab acting talent

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced fully-funded scholarships for young Arab acting talent to study at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy.

The announcement came as H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan attended his evening the final ceremony of the third edition of the Sharjah GCC Theatre Festival, which was organised by the theatre section at the Department of Culture, at the Culture Palace.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Sheikh Sultan reaffirmed continued full financial and academic support for the study of theatrical performance, reiterating his determination to provide the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy with the latest equipment to ensure continued links and sharing of experience and information, with local and international institutions.

Dr. Sultan recognised the festival's winners at the end of the ceremony.