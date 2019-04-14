Sultan Al Qasimi announces launch of essential projects in Khor Fakkan

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today announced the launch of a series of key projects in Khor Fakkan City.

The announcement came as H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan opened the new Sharjah - Khor Fakkan Road today, with the newly launched projects to mark a new phase in the development of the infrastructure and tourist facilities in the East Coast city.

Among these projects is the Khor Fakkan Sports City. "Behind the Naval Academy, there is a plot of land where we will build a state-of-the-arts sports city that will be named "Khor Fakkan Sports City," said H.H. Sheikh Sultan.

He also announced the launch of the 'Clock Tower' at the entrance to the Khor Fakkan City that, he said, "will be high enough to be seen from any part of the city."

"A Cultural Palace will also be established adjacent to the court site, with construction works to start in a few days," he added.

"A tunnel will also be built linking Al Manzel district in Al Mossala area to the mountain," he added.

He added that over a span of two years from now, the Khor Fakkan University will be built to replace Sharjah University branch in the city.

"Today we laid the foundation stone for the naval academy and we thank the delegation who came from Egypt and attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the academy where study will start in five months."

The Sharjah Ruler also announced that developmental projects in Kalba City will commence starting tomorrow, with the construction companies operating in Khor Fakkan to move on to Kalba to embark on their mission there.