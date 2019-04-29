Sultan Al Qasimi honours winners of best PhD thesis in administrative sciences

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), on Sunday morning, attended the award ceremony of the winners of the Sharjah Award for the Best PhD Thesis in Administrative Sciences in the Arab World (BPTASAW) for the 17th cycle, which is organised by the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development (ARADO), at the UoS campus.

The awards ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran. Then, Abdullah Salem Al Tarifi, Chairman of Board of Trustees of the award, praised the endless efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in ensuring the development and progress in the smiling Emirate of Sharjah in all fields.

During his speech, Al Tarifi has also lauded Sharjah’s new achievement in which it received the UNESCO title of World Book Capital (WBC 2019), stressing that this new title instills the cultural status of Sharjah, the UAE, and even the Arab world ,and contributes to the achievement of a scientific renaissance of the country.

Underscoring the significant importance of the Sharjah Award for the Best PhD Thesis in Administrative Sciences in the Arab World, Al Tarifi has added that the Award, under the patronage and full support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, continues its remarkable development journey in various scientific and academic forums.

At the end of his speech, Al Tarifi congratulated the winners of the Sharjah Award for the Best PhD Thesis in Administrative Sciences in the Arab World, praising the efforts of the jury members for applying the scientific methodology and objective criteria in evaluating the theses.

During the award ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the winners of the Sharjah Award for the Best PhD Thesis in Administrative Sciences in the Arab World and the sponsors of the award, including, Sharjah Islamic Bank and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

According to the Award jury's report, 35 of the 872 candidates nominated for the award, including 757 in the administrative sciences and 115 in the areas of finance, as well as 129 theses by researchers of different 16 countries competed for this year's awards.

The award ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Abdul Rahman Al Jarwan; Board of Trustees members; Mohammed Obeid Rashed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF); Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah; and several other dignitaries, professors and researchers.