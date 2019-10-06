Sultan Al Qasimi opens new HQ of Sharjah Private Education Authority

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Saturday inaugurated the new headquarters of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) on Meliha road, Sharjah.

During the opening, His Highness spoke to the attendees stressing that developing the educational system is a comprehensive process that needs a collaborative effort of all parties.

"This is a happy day to meet here in the new headquarters of SPEA, especially as it coincides with one of the most beautiful occasions, that is the Teacher’s Day," His Highness elaborated.

His Highness lauded the efforts of the SPEA teams during the summer break and the first month of the school year to ensure the preparedness of the schools to receive the students.

Sharjah Ruler also highlighted the importance of the dietary aspects in the education system including inspecting food outlets and canteens as well as spreading the awareness towards the importance of healthy food amongst the students.

Another aspect that was highlighted by His Highness was the issues facing the teachers such as early retirement.

"We see many students getting high grades which brings the applause to their school teachers, while it is mostly the efforts of the private tutors who helped those students shine," His Highness noted.

In the same context, the Ruler of Sharjah suggested having private tutoring centres that hire retired teachers who prove their ability to teach and convey the information to the students in a manner that is helpful to the students.

His Highness also stressed that private schools should not focus on the commercial side alone as they should help build the future generations in an attractive educational and fun environment.

During the opening ceremony, His Highness also launched four educational electronic platforms that would help develop the private schooling system and support the educational community.

Attending the inauguration ceremony were, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources; Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Dr. Eng Rashid Al-Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority; and a number of education specialists and dignitaries.