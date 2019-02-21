Sultan Al Qasimi visits 6th Sharjah Children Biennial

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, this evening visited the Sixth Sharjah Children Biennial at the Mughaider Children’s Center for Arts in Sharjah.

The month-long exhibition, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, brings 48 prototypes and real inventions, all drawn by young artists from six countries in pursuit of finding solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges, through art and creativity.

The biennial supports and sponsors children's talent in the discipline of fine arts and is founded on a set of fixed cultural and artistic values. Its mandate is to promote artists and talents, support their cultural experiences, and develop their aesthetic sense for producing creative works of art.

Sharjah Children Biennial is held every two years with local, regional and international participation. It aims to support creative learning and play in a variety of artistic styles, as well as enriching the creative talents of children and youth in various artistic disciplines.