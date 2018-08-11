Summer without Accidents campaign reaches 49,000 people in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

The ‘Summer without Accidents’ campaign has so far reached 49,000 persons in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, according to official figures released by the Abu Dhabi Police.

The Ministry of Interior launched the traffic campaign across the country to raise awareness among motorists with the aim of reducing accidents during the summer.

Abu Dhabi Police has conducted 114 traffic awareness and safety programmes, urging motorists to undertake routine maintenance of their vehicles, adhere to safe driving and conduct all checks for the roadworthiness of their vehicles before going on trips outside the country.

The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Abu Dhabi Police is advising motorists to respect traffic rules, commit to the speed limit, use safety belts, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, avoid tailgating, take rest before travelling long distances, and to stay focussed while driving and not be distracted by mobile phones or other devices.

Major Aysha Al Zaabi, Head of Public Relations at the department, said the campaign featured awareness exhibitions and lectures, distribution of traffic safety and medical brochures and sending SMS and tweets through social media platforms.