Sunny Varkey commits Dh5m to UAE committee for relief and rehabilitation work in Kerala

By Wam

GEMS Education Founder & Chairman Sunny Varkey has committed AED 5 million to the special committee formed by the UAE to support emergency relief and rehabilitation work in Kerala.

"The UAE government, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have underlined their support to Kerala through the formation of the special committee. We are making our humble contribution to the committee for supporting the rescue and rehabilitation work in Kerala, my home-state."

"Kerala is witnessing an unprecedented challenge and it calls for the unified efforts of all to support the state and its people. My heart goes out to the people affected by the floods and I hope they will find the strength and resolve to overcome the crisis. I also congratulate the entire community for standing together to face and address the situation efficiently. We need concerted efforts to rebuild the state, and I commend the efforts of everyone for their unconditional support, dedication and tireless work. This is a challenging time, no doubt, but standing united, we can overcome it."

Varkey also praised the efforts of the national emergency committee chaired by the Emirates Red Crescent, adding that the gesture of goodwill highlighted by the UAE shows the spirit of solidarity and togetherness that the nation places on supporting Keralites, who have played an important role in the success story of the country.