Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces website to register for permission to leave home

By Dubai Media Office

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces website for general public to register for permission to leave home

Registration on https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/home is mandatory for members of public seeking permission to go out for essential purposes

Employees in exempted vital sectors do not need to register, but need to present a letter from their employer stating the purpose of their commute

Committee also launches 24x7 hotline number 800 737648 to answer queries related to restrictions on movement

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management today announced that members of the general public seeking permission to leave their homes for essential purposes during the period of expanded sterilisation operations should register themselves on the website https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/home.

The Committee also announced it has launched a 24x7 hotline number 800 737648 to answer all queries related to the round-the-clock sterilisation programme and the restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles.

The hotline will provide a reliable official source for accurate, trustworthy and up-to-date information on these recent measures.

The service will provide information on topics such as the process for obtaining permits, sectors exempted from the restrictions and general information on the measures.

Registering and obtaining permission through the website https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/home is mandatory for members of the public to make trips for essential purposes.

Employees working in exempted vital sectors are not required to register on the website but should obtain a letter from their employer stating the purpose of their commute. Such employees should be able to present the letter for verification when required.

The letter can also be used to waive radar violations during the sterilisation period. The intensified restrictions, which came into effect yesterday at 8.00 pm, will continue for two weeks, subject to renewal.

The Committee stressed that those violating the restrictions will face stringent legal action. The compliance of all people is vital to the success of measures to combat the virus and ensure the highest levels of protection in the community, it said.

The Committee further said that members of the public can use the hotline number, 800 737648 to verify rumours, in order to rule out potential misinformation. It urged people to rely only on official sources for information about the restrictions and not pay heed to hearsay and unverified information circulating on social media.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.