Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management approves minor updates to protocols followed in the easing of restrictions in Dubai

By WAM

As part of the review of precautionary measures to combat COVID-19 and ensure the highest possible safety and wellbeing for the community in Dubai, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved minor updates to protocols followed in the partial easing of restrictions on movement in the emirate, effective Tuesday 12 May, 2020.

While maintaining all previous preventive measures in shopping malls and retail outlets, the updates allow the refund and return of goods and use of fitting rooms with the condition that strict precautionary conditions aimed at ensuring the safety of customers be observed.

The updates also allow the opening of public parks with strict enforcement of specific preventive measures. These include ensuring gatherings do not exceed five people. Hotels are allowed to reopen their private beaches only to their guests while enforcing stringent preventive measures, the most important of which is mandatory physical distancing between individuals.

Trams and maritime transport including the Dubai Ferry, water taxis, both traditional and air-conditioned abras, and car sharing services can resume operations according to timelines specified by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

In addition, sports and recreational activities will be permitted in open spaces for up to five people, including cycling, water sports and skydiving. Comprehensive preventive measures have to be maintained while engaging in these sporting activities.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai stressed the need to continue following all precautionary and preventive measures outlined by authorities, both local and federal. Strictly adopting and observing these measures at all times is critical to enhance protection and support efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, it said.

