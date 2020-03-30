Suspension of metro, tram and marine services extended until 5th April: Dubai RTA

By WAM

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced on Sunday that it has extended the suspension of public transport services across the emirate.

The move comes as part of the National Disinfection Programme jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior.

According to the RTA, public transit services - metro, tram and marine - will cease to operate from 20:00 to 06:00 daily up until 5th April 2020. The services will operate during regular timings outside of the hours during which disinfection processes will take place.

"During these hours over this period, all public transport means in Dubai will cease services, and will operate on regular schedules outside those hours i.e. from 07:00 to 19:00," it noted.

Full operational timetables will be restored by the end of the National Disinfection Programme, the transport authority added.

The RTA also announced ceasing all marine transport services including Abras, Ferry and Water Taxi, until 30th April 2020 as part of precautionery measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The authority noted that all public transport journeys will commence at 07:00.

The last journey on Dubai Metro's Red Line will depart at 18:02 from Rashidiya Station to UAE Exchange Station, at 18:02 UAE Exchange Station to Rashidiya Station, the RTA explained.

On the Green Line, the RTA added, the last train will depart from Creek Station to Etisalat Station at 18:13, and the last train departs from Etisalat Station to Creek Station at 18:17.

The last intercity bus service will depart at 16:00 to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, and 17:00 to Ajman and Sharjah, the authority added.

The RTA noted that taxi services via Careem and Uber apps will be available during the National Disinfection Programme hours, adding that public buses will operate across 13 routes, namely routes 8, 10, 12, A13, 17, 24, C01, C07, F18, F21, F34, F43 and X23 at a frequency of 30 minutes.

These routes serve 19 public and private hospitals including, Rashid Hospital in Oud Metha, Iranian Hospital in Al Wasl, Zulekha Hospital in Al Qusais, Dubai Hospital on Al Khaleej Road Deira, Baraha Hospital in Al Baraha Deira, Latifa Hospital in Al Jadaf NMC Hospital in Al Qusais, American Hospital in Oud Metha, Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha, and several hospitals in Healthcare City including Emirates Speciality Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, BR Medical Suites, Sapphire Day Surgery Centre, American Heart Center, Dr Riadh Hospital, Emirates Integra Medical & Surgery Centre, Medclinic City Hospital, and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital.

During the National Disinfection Programme, the service will be provided to those working in vital sectors specified in the decisions of Health and Interior ministries as well as emergency medical conditions, the RTA explained.

It called on members of the public utilising public transport services to cooperate with supervisors deployed at stations, metro and tram carriages and drivers of public buses and taxis.

Passengers are also urged to use personal protective equipment while riding public buses or moving around public areas, it added.

Community members are also recommended to observe safe distances from each other as per the prevention guidelines and instructions issued, the RTA concluded.

