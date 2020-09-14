Swimming pool shut down in Dubai for violating COVID-19 safety protocols

By WAM

Inspection teams from the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy have shut down a swimming pool in the emirate for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The two entities urged in a statement today sports and fitness centres to adhere to all COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines issued by relevant authorities or face fines and even closure.

Teams from the Council and Dubai Economy have been visiting academies and sports and fitness centres in the Emirate to inspect the facilities and ensure they comply with all the precautionary measures imposed by relevant authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community from the pandemic.

The inspection team found a swimming pool at one of the sports centre in violation of the safety protocols and have decided to shut it down until the facility confirms to all the requirements.

The inspection teams have also issued two fines at fitness centres for non-compliance with safety protocols – AED 5,000 for not ensuring safe distance inside the facility and AED3,000 because an employee was not wearing the mandatory face mask.

The Council has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai to comply with all the protocols and safety guidelines, and stressed that inspection visits by DSC and Dubai Economy teams will be intensified in the coming period to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The Council has issued a detailed list of protocols, in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities, for the reopening of clubs, academies, sports and fitness centres in the Emirate following the months long closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The facilities, among other things, have been instructed to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensure safe distancing is maintained at all times.

The facilities have also been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines – like the 2m social distancing, wearing masks, checking temperature of visitors, providing sanitisers, etc.

The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including names, telephone numbers and visit dates, to assist if contact tracing becomes necessary.

