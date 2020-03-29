'Ta’awon Al Haq 12' military drills conclude

By WAM

The UAE Armed Forces, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Prevention, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, concluded 'Ta’awon Al Haq 12', a two-day military exercise organised with the participation of competent authorities in Al Shamkhah area, Abu Dhabi.

The drills included the use of helicopters, armoured personnel carriers, and ambulances, along with police and civil defence units.

The participating authorities noted that the exercise was organised out of their keenness to apply the highest levels of coordination and integration to reinforce the government’s efforts in protection of public security.

They thanked the public for their positive citizenship and high sense of national responsibility toward the preventive procedures and instructions issued by relevant authorities during the exercise.

