Tadweer conducts clean-up, pest control drive ahead of school reopening

By WAM

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, has carried out a comprehensive clean-up and preventive pest control drive at all schools in the emirate of Abu Dhabi to prepare for the new academic year.

Within the framework of its action plan, Tadweer completed the general cleaning and sanitation of all public and private schools, including sweeping of parking lots, providing dedicated bins for waste segregation at source, and washing and sterilising all waste bins at school premises.

The centre allocated 24 automatic sweeping machines and 18 water tanks, as well as 869 cleaners, drivers and supervisors for the clean-up drive.

In addition, the Pest Control Projects Department at Tadweer inspected and sprayed potential breeding sites, such as rainwater drainage and sewage systems, to control the most common pests, such as rodents, mosquitoes, flies and cockroaches. The drive also factored in necessary measures to safeguard school premises from stray animals, including cats and dogs.

Targeting 338 schools in all, including 136 in Abu Dhabi city, 166 in Al Ain, and 36 in Al Dhafra, the pest control drive involved the deployment of 120 employees, 21 vehicles and specialised pest control equipment.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said, "The provision of cleaning and pest control services prior to the reopening of schools in Abu Dhabi is part of Tadweer’s preventive measures aimed at protecting the health and safety of students, and preserving the aesthetic appeal of educational institutions."