Tadweer recycles 7,000 tonnes of used tires in eight months

By Wam

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, has announced that its Gulf Rubber Factory recycled 6,954.33 tonnes of used tires in the first eight months of 2018, averaging 28 tonnes per day.

Set up in 2011 as a public-private joint venture, the facility utilises cutting-edge tire recycling technologies from leading European companies to produce different sizes of rubber granules from recycled tires in an economically sustainable and eco-friendly process called crumbing.

Used tires undergo mechanical shredding through multiple cutting and purification rounds to remove any traces of steel or fiber. The recycled granules are then converted into a high-quality rubber compound for use as an alternative to natural rubber as well as in molding and manufacturing value-added rubber products, such as rubber flooring for sports grounds and children’s playgrounds. The granules are non-toxic, weather-proof and impact-resistant, significantly minimising injuries to players and enhancing the durability of the flooring.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Tadweer Acting General Manager, said, "Tadweer established Gulf Rubber Factory in partnership with the private sector as part of its strategic plan to recycle diverse types of waste and utilise them as raw materials in a variety of industries in line with the highest international standards, where the factory implements ISO18001, ISO14001, ISO9001 and ISO18001 quality systems.

He went on to say that Tadweer seeks to contribute to the preservation of the environment for future generations, conserve natural resources and support the government’s efforts to achieve sustainable development through adopting innovative environment-friendly solutions in the waste management sector.

"The facility ensures the safe disposal of used and damaged tires in the emirate, eliminating the need for methods such as burning or landfilling that have severe environmental and public health consequences. In addition, the factory saves millions of dirhams in raw material costs, demonstrating the economic benefits of leveraging recycled waste as an important enabler of modern industries," Al Kaabi explained.