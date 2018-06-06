Tadweer rolls out awareness drive to control mosquito breeding

In a bid to educate the public on ways to prevent mosquito breeding, Abu Dhabi's Tadweer on Tuesday launched a three-month-long awareness campaign under the slogan 'How to Protect Ourselves and Society from Mosquitoes'.

Conducted in close collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, ADFCA, and the Abu Dhabi Farmers’ Services Centre, ADFSC, the drive runs from June to August 2018. As part of the campaign agenda, Tadweer is hosting a series of workshops on mosquito control in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra areas, distributing leaflets containing useful tips on eliminating mosquitoes and sending SMS messages to farmers registered with the centre, urging them to cover all irrigation ponds and water tanks in their farms to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Pest-Control Project Director at Tadweer, said, "This campaign comes as part of Tadweer’s active role in fighting mosquitoes and public health pests in the emirate of Abu Dhabi in cooperation with our partners. In launching this drive, Tadweer seeks to create greater community awareness and a better understanding of the dangers posed by mosquitoes and the diseases they spread and drive home the message that prevention and awareness are the most effective methods to control the menace of mosquitoes.

"As part of the awareness drive that targets all segments of society and Abu Dhabi’s diverse nationalities, we will educate people on ways to effectively control the breeding of mosquitoes. This can be done through the removal of stagnant or polluted surface layers on the water in ponds, fountains, agricultural pots and open boats, replacing old tires, sealing water and septic tanks tightly, repairing leaking taps, and changing the water in animal drinking troughs regularly."

Al Marzouqi also urged the public to call 800555 to report stagnant water sources that may lead to the spread of public health pests and mosquitoes.

Thamer Al Qasimi, the official spokesperson of ADFCA, said, "At ADFCA, we seek to achieve sustainable agricultural development in Abu Dhabi and preserve its environment and public safety in collaboration with our strategic partners. As part of this priority, we educate farmers on best agricultural practices to ensure community safety and prevent the spread of infectious diseases and public health pests that adversely affect our environment and deplete our economy."

Speaking on the collaboration with Tadweer and ADFCA in the latest mosquito control drive, Mohammed Salemin Al Alawi, Director of ADFSC’s Al Ain Guidance Centre, said, "As the leading government entity mandated to provide support services to farmers and market their produce, ADFSC accords high importance to ensuring the safety of farm owners and workers to achieve sustainable agricultural development in Abu Dhabi.

"Mosquito proliferation negatively impacts the farming sector in Abu Dhabi and prevents ADFSC from achieving its objectives. Therefore, it is our top priority to effectively protect our natural and human resources from this hazard through spreading awareness about effective prevention methods."