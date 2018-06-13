Tadweer urges public to register adopted animals

As part of its ongoing drive to control stray animals in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Centre of Waste Management - Abu Dhabi (Tadweer), has called on members of the public to get their adopted animals, especially dogs that may have been rescued from the streets, registered and obtain the necessary permits due to potential risks to humans and other pets.

Tadweer also urged residents who keep animals on farms and ranches to apply for permits from the concerned authorities and take them for veterinary testing to Falcon Hospital, which provides comprehensive animal care through its specialised clinics for a nominal fee.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Pest Control Project Director at Tadweer, said: "With an increasing number of people in Abu Dhabi now adopting stray animals as pets, Tadweer is keen to ensure their safety and protect the community from any contagious diseases that stray animals may carry."

He added: "While the UAE laws allow pet adoption under certain conditions, the presence of stray dogs in residential areas brings potential risks, as they might attack passersby, especially children, or pose a danger to public health through spreading infection. Therefore, it is vital to take preventive measures, such as subjecting pets and adopted strays to regular veterinary check-ups to avoid possible occurrence of diseases that can be transmitted to humans or animals."

Furthermore, Al Marzouqi appealed to pet owners to comply with the relevant laws and respect the rights of other residents through ensuring that the pets do not cause harm, fear or disturbance.

Abu Dhabi has put in place stringent animal right regulations, embedded in Law No. (2) of 2012 on animal control that stipulates the requirements and procedures for issuing registration certificates for the acquisition, possession and accommodation of animals. Under the law, it is illegal to keep animals in villas and apartments without a municipality permit.

For its part, Tadweer carries out extensive campaigns across the emirate to manage the stray animal population in line with the highest local and international standards. Captured strays undergo veterinary check-ups and treatment at Falcon Hospital. Animals free of diseases are released back to the locations where they were found to preserve environmental balance.