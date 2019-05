By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, this evening received H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on the occasion of the advent of Ramadan.

The reception was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials and they all exchanged greetings on the Holy Month and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the people and leadership of the UAE with further prosperity and progress.