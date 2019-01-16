TECOM appoints three Emirati females to leadership roles

By Staff

Dubai Holding actively supports Dubai’s vision by growing the next generation of national leaders, and empowering women across a wide number of sectors and subsidiaries.

In line with this commitment, TECOM Group today announced the appointment of three Emirati females from within the organisation to leadership roles.

The changes reflect Dubai Holding’s goal to create a new cadre of leaders, with a special focus on developing and empowering Emirati women, as well as the organisation’s commitment to nurturing talent from within.

“We are delighted to welcome a team of exceptional Emirati women to the leadership ranks in TECOM Group. They are a strong addition to Dubai Holding’s management team, having made great strides in their previous roles where their contributions have helped ensure continued success for TECOM Group. Together with their expertise and the depth of experience of our entire leadership team, I am confident that we are better positioned than ever for growth in the coming period,” said His Excellency Abdulla Ahmed Al Habbai, Chairman of Dubai Holding.

Al Habbai added: “As an organisation, we aim to grow Emirati talent from within our business, and we provide all the necessary support to equip and prepare our people. In the period ahead, TECOM Group’s team will continue to focus on strategic business sectors, in line with Dubai’s economic diversification agenda.”

As part of the new appointments, Khadija Al Bastaki will assume the role of Executive Director of Dubai Design District (d3), succeeding Mohammad Saeed Al-Shehhi, who is moving on from his role as CEO of d3 to pursue a new role that further advances the realisation of Dubai’s vision.

Commenting on Al-Shehhi’s departure, Malek Al Malek, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, said: “We are grateful to Mohammad Saeed Al-Shehhi for his passion and dedication to our organisation. His exemplary leadership and countless contributions have made d3 the success it is today.”

Al Bastaki will focus on business growth and continuing to build the profile of the community as a leading destination for design, art and culture. Al Bastaki brings with her more than 14 years of executive experience in business development, portfolio management, and international relations with a focus on building strategic partnerships

Hanan Huwair AlZarooni will lead TECOM Group’s IT Transformation Strategy as Executive Director for Business Technology. Huwair will oversee the development and execution of programmes and projects that will underpin TECOM Group’s digital transformation and strategic IT initiatives. Huwair has significant experience in Information Technology, Smart Services and Strategic Project Management having worked across several key entities and projects, including the d3 Smart Cities project.

Buthaina AlMulla will lead business development for the media communities as Director of Business Development for Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City. AlMulla will be responsible for driving new business opportunities and building stronger client relationships. She brings with her 13 years of experience in business development and partner relations, which she gained at several flagship organisations, most recently Dubai Industrial Park.

Reiterating TECOM Group’s commitment to the UAE Vision 2021 and its support of the ongoing drive to increase women’s participation in the development of the UAE’s economy, Al Malek added: “As TECOM Group continues to play a key role in diversifying Dubai’s economy through our industry focused business hubs, I am pleased to welcome these talented leaders, who are determined to advance this journey. As an organisation, we feel strongly about providing opportunities for growth and recognition, and I am therefore very proud to see a new generation of Emirati female talent rise through our ranks.”