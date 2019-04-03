Thani Al Zeyoudi witnesses graduation of 11th Batch of National Service recruits

By WAM

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 11th batch of National Service recruits, who completed their ten-week basic training in the Sieh Al Hama Military Camp.

The commander of the new recruit training centre gave a speech welcoming the ceremony’s sponsors. "Today, we are witnessing the graduation of a group of this nation’s children, who answered their call of duty and joined the 11th batch of the National and Reserve Service course," he said.

He also thanked the General Command of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior and all civil authorities in Al Ain, which supported the centre and helped it achieve its goals while pledging that the recruits will be loyal to the nation and its leader, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the end of the ceremony, Al Zeyoudi honoured the top students.

The ceremony was attended by several Armed Forces officers and parents of the students, who expressed their happiness at the graduation of their children, the 11th batch of loyal soldiers, who will serve their community and nation and defend its gains, through self-defence and discipline and with responsibility.