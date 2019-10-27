'The Body Coach' Joe Wicks leads the region's biggest HIIT workout session

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai demonstrated its commitment to an active and fitter lifestyle Saturday morning, as the city gathered to join international fitness coach and Instagram star Joe Wicks in the region’s largest ever High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. In a spectacle of true determination, thousands of participants took part in the intense 30-minute workout session, HIIT 30X30 with Joe Wicks, at Skydive Dubai.

Radio personality Kris Fade kicked off the event early on Saturday, entertaining the crowds as they geared up for the session with warm-up exercises by Fitness First. Joe Wicks then surprised and further energised the crowd by skydiving into the venue – amazing the participants before hitting the stage for the 30-minute HIIT session. Circuit Factory took participants through a cool down routine after the workout.

Speaking at the event, Joe Wicks said: “I’m ecstatic about leading the city of Dubai in the largest ever HIIT session in the region! I couldn’t have asked for a better and more dedicated crowd to join me in such a high-energy event. Dubai Fitness Challenge is a fantastic initiative to energise the entire city to get active, and it has been an honour to be part of this year’s edition.”

HIIT 30x30 with Joe Wicks, presented by DEWA, in association with Emirates NBD and Skydive Dubai, was supported by over 100 volunteers and team leaders from the Medyaf Tourism Training Programme, part of wider industry training initiatives by Dubai Tourism.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019 will continue until November 16 with more than 5,000 fitness classes and sessions across the city. For more information on all events and activities, please visit the official DFC website: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com