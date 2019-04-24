The Dubai Future Council on Media hold its first meeting

By Staff

Dubai Future Council on Media seeks to transform the emirate into a global centre for media.

Council’s first meeting chaired by Mona Al Marri, Director General of GDMO.

The Dubai Future Council on Media, one of the 13 Dubai Future Councils set up to foresee and shape the future of the emirate’s strategic sectors, today held its first meeting. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and Chairperson of the Council, chaired the meeting.

Attended by 12 members of the Council, drawn from the government and private sectors, the meeting discussed how Dubai can harness future technologies and trends to become a leader in determining the future of the world’s media sector. The Council aims to anticipate future opportunities and challenges in the media industry, assess their potential impact and develop innovative strategies and creative solutions to maximise their benefits.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) in January this year, the Dubai Future Councils comprise 13 councils that aim to create a futuristic platform to build strategic sectors in the emirate over the next 50 years. The Councils will be working together to foresight the future agenda of Dubai through its diverse network, knowledge exchange and cross-council collaboration.

Members of the Dubai Future Council on Media include Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Malek Al Malek, CEO of TECOM Group; Ahmed Al Mansoori, CEO of Radio and TV – Dubai Media Incorporated; Jamal Al Sharif, Chairman, Dubai Film and TV Commission; Tania Yuki, Founder and CEO, Shareablee, a global social intelligence company; Eli Khouri, CEO, MENA, Omnicom Media Group; Khadeeja Al Marzooqi, Editor in Chief, Dubai Post and Emirates 24/7 ews; Dr. Pedro Sellos, Program Director, Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media – Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Communication at American University in Dubai; Salem Belyouha, Director of Media Services, GDMO; Abdulla Al Mansoori, Director of Corporate Support, GDMO; Hind Baker, Manager, Development and Excellence, GDMO; and Ayesha bin Kalli, Senior Executive, Culture Diplomacy, Brand Dubai. The Council, which has a renewable term of two years, will meet once every quarter to discuss the progress of their initiatives and plans.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri welcomed the members of the Dubai Future Council on Media, who she said bring a wealth of expertise in various media fields. Their insights and ideas, she said, will help the Council in realising the vision of Dubai’s leadership for media and the objectives set by HH Sheikh Hamdan.

“Drawing from the expertise of both government and private sector experts, the Dubai Future Council on Media will work to create new opportunities, generate solutions to challenges, develop strategies and launch new initiatives with the objective of transforming Dubai into a global centre for media. Some of our key areas of focus include regulations, talent, new technologies, strategic partnerships, and media services. By addressing diverse drivers of the media sector, we aim to create a new model for the media sector that will benefit the economy and society,” Al Marri said.

“Building talent is one of our key priorities since skills, innovation and creativity will be vital to the future development of the industry. Raising the capabilities of Emirati youth so that they can contribute to the advancement of media is a major goal for us. We seek to create a strong talent pool that is equipped to take advantage of new media technologies and tools,” she added.

The objectives of the Dubai Future Councils include foresighting the future of strategic sectors, identifying global trends, assessing the current status of the sector and exploring future opportunities for Dubai, identifying the challenges in achieving the desired vision, developing reports, strategies and initiatives, and preparing annual reports on the Council’s deliverables and recommendations.