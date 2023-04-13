The Dubai government approves the Eid Al-Fitr holiday

The Dubai government has approved Eid al-Fitr holiday for government departments starting from the 29th of Ramadan until the 3rd of Shawwal 1444 AH, corresponding to the Gregorian calendar.

On this occasion, Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, extends his sincerest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, the Deputy Rulers, asking Almighty God to bless the UAE with progress and prosperity on this happy occasion.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.