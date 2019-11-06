The Dubai Run 30X30 guide: how to be part of history on Sheikh Zayed Road

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is set to make history this Friday, November 8th, as Dubai Run 30x30 on Sheikh Zayed Road turns a section of the magnificent 14-lane highway into a running track for residents and visitors. The free-to-attend event will see runners set off along Sheikh Zayed Road before passing a number of the city’s iconic buildings on both the 5km or 10km routes.

The 5km fun run is open to all ages, abilities and fitness levels, whilst the timed 10km run is for running enthusiasts 18 years of age or older who can complete the route in 80 minutes or less.

Both routes commence at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC); taking all participants along a 2.5km stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road. The 10km run will then see runners make a turn towards Financial Centre Road and along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard past some of the city’s most iconic buildings, before participants head back to the finish line at DWTC along Happiness Street.

The 5km fun run takes participants down a similar route on Sheikh Zayed Road, before heading through the high-rise buildings of DIFC, making a hairpin turn straight to the stunning Emirates Towers and back down Happiness street to the finish line at DWTC.

All participants must register online and can start collecting their race kits from Tuesday November 5th at:

Dubai World Trade Centre Tuesday 5th from 16:00 to 22:00 Wednesday 6th from 9:00 to 23:59 Thursday 7th from 9:00 to 22:00 Selected Sun & Sand Sports from Wednesday November 6 th – full details will be shared on social media.



On race day, free parking will be open at DWTC from 5:00am, and participants are requested to be ready on the track with their race number visible by 6:15am for the 10km race, and 6:30am for the 5km fun run. The 10km run will start at 6:30am, followed by the 5km fun run at 6:45am. Latecomers will not be allowed to take part in the race.

There will also be an exciting range of prizes with a total value of over AED 200,000 to be given away on the day. Prizes will be given for the overall top 3 male and 3 female finishers of the 10km run, and spot prizes awarded throughout the morning.

Light snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase at a number of cafes and outlets which will be open at DWTC and One Central. Water stations will also be available at regular intervals along both routes thanks to MonViso.

Participants are advised to carpool, use RTA taxis, Careem or Uber to avoid traffic and parking queues. Plan your trip at http://wojhati.rta.ae. A detailed list of road closures and timings, along with alternative routes will be made available by the RTA.

Dubai Run is presented by DEWA, in association with ARN, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Police, Etisalat and RTA, with generous support from Emaar and Sun & Sand Sports. Limited registrations are still available on PlatinumList: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/ar/event-tickets/77469/dubai-run.