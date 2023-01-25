THE HIGHER COMMITTEE OF INTERNAL SECURITY DISCUSSES PREPARATION MEASURES FOR THE WEATHER CONDITION

By Emirates247

The Permanent Higher Committee for Internal Security at the MoI was briefed on the "proactive" preparedness and readiness measures that were taken by the MoI's agencies, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and partners at the state level to deal with the current low pressure.

This came during the committee meeting of 2022 held this morning under the chairmanship of Maj. Gen. Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the MoI, "via telecommunication", in the presence of the general commanders of the police and general directors, members of the committee, and a number of officers of the MoI, and in the presence of H.E the Director General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and representatives of strategic partners from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the National Center of Meteorology.

During the meeting, a brief explanation about the latest developments in the low pressure and the precautionary measures and actions taken according to the national plans was presented.

A number of issues related to coordination and cooperation with strategic partners were also reviewed, to ensure readiness and preparedness to deal with any emergency incident.

