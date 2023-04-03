The Knowledge Authority announces the evaluations of private schools in Dubai for the current academic year

By E247

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai announced the results of school inspections for the academic year 2022-2023, for all 199 private schools in Dubai that were subject to inspection.

According to the results, 77% of Dubai students are receiving education in the category of good or better in the current academic year, compared to 70% during the academic year 2018-2019. improve the performance of these schools.

The announcement of the results came in conjunction with the approaching date for re-registration of students for the next academic year, with the end of the spring break and the beginning of the third semester of the academic year in various educational curricula, which in turn will help parents in making informed decisions regarding choosing schools for their children based on the quality of education. There are 216 private schools in Dubai that apply 17 diverse curricula and receive more than 300,000 students.

According to the results of the school inspection for the current academic year, 20 schools achieved an evaluation in the “outstanding” category, 39 private schools in the “good” category, 84 schools in the “good” category, 55 schools in the acceptable category, and one school in the poor category, while No private school in Dubai has been rated as “Very Poor”.

The authority confirmed that every parent of a student in private schools in Dubai will receive a text message from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai containing the school inspection report specially designed for him at the beginning of the third semester.

Ongoing support

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, said, “We appreciate the commitment of private schools in Dubai to the quality of education and the continuous improvement of their performance, which has enabled more students to access a better quality teaching and learning experience.”

He pointed out that the improvement revealed by the results of the school inspection for the current academic year in the performance of schools provides evidence of the dedication and commitment of teachers and school leaders in these schools to the continuous endeavor to raise the quality of education for their students, and the importance that these schools and parents attach to providing education that supports enhancing the quality of life of students and preparing them from for a prosperous future.

The Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority expressed his appreciation for the contributions of parents and their support along with the educational community in order to provide high-quality education in Dubai.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.