The passing of an Emirati citizen due to health complications while out for a walk in Khor Fakkan

By Emirates247

A 62-year-old Emirati citizen died last Sunday evening, due health complications, while climbing on the Burj Al-Rabi mountain track in the city of KhorFakkan.

The rescue teams managed to reach him and provided him with first aid, but he passed away in his way to hospital due serious health condition was critical.

Lieutenant-Colonel Saeed Rashid Al-Hayaye, Head of the Khorfakkan Comprehensive Police Station, stated that a report was received in the operations room of the Eastern Region Police Department stating that a person on the Jabal Al-Rabi path fell into a state of fatigue and was unable to continue walking due to extreme illness.

The rescue was immediately carried out by the Civil Defense Department in Khorfakkan and the National Ambulance to the site, with the help of the people on the mountain tracks. He was transferred by the National Ambulance to Khorfakkan Hospital for treatment, but he died. ‏

The Eastern Region Police Department warns the public who practice sports on the mountain paths of the need to ensure their general health and that they do not suffer from chronic diseases that may endanger them during exercise.

He urged the mountain cl8mber to take all safety and security precautions and use safe roads and tracks when climbing the mountain to ensure their safety.

The mountain adventurer are invited to call the police in the event of any injury or fatigue, via the numbers 092057555 or 999.

