By Emirates247

The Weather in situation over the UAE From: Monday until Friday, according to The National Center of Meteorology.

The UAE will be under the effect of a surface low pressure system extension from the southwest with an extension of an upper air trough from the north accompanied with a western air flow with cold and humid air mass in the upper air.

The weather:

Monday weather is partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall, and the trough will deepen in the upper air gradually on.

Tuesday where clouds amount will increase and interspersed with some convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensity over scattered areas of the country by sessions.

The wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind freshening at times and strong with the convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand with the possibility of deteriorating horizontal visibility.

The Sea: Rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea with the convective clouds.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.