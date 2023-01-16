The weather situation over the UAE from Tuesday until Monday

By NCM

The weather situation over the UAE, from: Tuesday night 17 until Monday January 23, 2023

The UAE during this period is affected by an extension of various upper air and surface low-pressure systems passing by, where the country will be under the effect of surface low pressure system from the southwest associated with an upper air trough from the west on Tuesday and Wednesday. While from Thursday to Monday the country will be under the effect of an extension of low pressure system from the east accompanied by an upper air stream merging from the west with a cold air mass.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some Northern, Eastern, Coastal areas and islands over spaced periods of time. With a significant decrease in temperatures.

Wind: The Northwesterly wind will be fresh and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon and then becoming Easterly to Northeasterly winds, moderate to fresh at times.

Sea: Rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman sea from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon, becoming moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.

