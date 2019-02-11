There is no development without solidarity, Pope Francis tells World Government Summit

By WAM

In a video-message to World leaders and participants in the World Government Summit, taking place in Dubai, His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, stressed the importance of solidarity in the world wants to deliver sustainable development.

Attending the Pope's video-message session were His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC;H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior;H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs;H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation;H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group;H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Chairman of the WGS.

In his video message, Pope Francis greeted those participating in the Summit, and recalled his own visit to the United Arab Emirates earlier this month. "I encountered a modern country which is looking to the future without forgetting its roots", he said. "I also saw how even in the desert the flowers spring up and grow. I returned home with the hope that many deserts in the world can bloom like this."

Pope Francis said, "I am thanking you and your commitment in these days, as you face fundamental issues including political challenges, economic development, protection of the environment and the use of technology".

The Holy Father emphasized that, "We cannot really speak of sustainable development without solidarity". He concluded his message with by thanking those taking part, and with the prayer that the Lord might bless their commitment "for a more just and prosperous world for everyone."