Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders' condolences to Prince Bandar bin Sultan

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the death of his mother.

They also offered the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Heaven.

This came as Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz received H.H. Sheikh Theyab, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah, who arrived earlier today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leading a delegation grouping H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and UAE Consul-General to Jeddah, Nasser bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, likewise conveyed their condolences.

Sheikh Theyab and Sheikh Abdullah had been welcomed at the Jeddah Airport by a number of senior Saudi officials.