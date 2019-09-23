Theyab bin Mohamed attends opening of Al Tawiya Majlis in Al Ain

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, last night witnessed the launch of the Al Tawiya Majlis in Al Ain.

During the launch, Sheikh Theyab exchanged cordial talks with the citizens on the role played by the Majlis in preserving the history and heritage of the UAE’s people through establishing an integrated social system based upon cooperation, solidarity and cohesion. He also honoured senior citizens from Al Tawiya.

In his speech during the launch, Saeed Mohammed Khalaf Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Al Tawiya Majlis, said that the Majlis was built as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to encourage interaction among the citizens and hold community events.

Al Rumaithi then highlighted the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make the Majlis a meeting place for all generations, both young and old, while pointing out that the aim of establishing Majlis is to revive local heritage, consolidate customs and traditions, encourage harmony among peoples of the same region, and discuss social affairs.

The people of Al Tawiya expressed their happiness at the launch of the Majlis, which will promote communication through a daily forum that will bring them together with their neighbours and their families.

They also thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for ensuring their happiness.