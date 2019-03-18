Three gold medals for UAE national cycling team in Special Olympics

By WAM

The UAE national cycling team for the Special Olympics won three gold medals and a silver medal during today’s competitions held at the Yas Marina Circuit, taking the lead from 17 countries participating in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM), spoke to Emirati cyclist, Abdullah Hassan Al Dhohouri, after he won the gold medal in his group in the 10km race, and he expressed his overwhelming happiness at his achievement.

Al Dhohouri said that winning the first place was difficult but his determination to win was the result of the intensified training, the will to raise the UAE’s flag high and to affirm through this accomplishment that they are capable of achieving the best and making a difference.

He added that every national team competitor aims for the first place and raising the country’s flag while pointing out that the competitors have good morale and are confident of leading in the groups at the competition.

Hisham Madbouli, Coach of the UAE national cycling team at, praised the competitors and their ability to achieve leading places, compete in the Special Olympics, and win gold medals, while expressing his desire to win the highest number of gold medals in the competition.

There are eight Emirati cyclists who are People of Determination competing, including four females. There are also 42 national teams participating in cycling events.