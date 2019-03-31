Thunder Snow snatches Dubai World Cup 2019 title

By WAM

In the presence, of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Godolphin's Thunder Snow won the world's richest horserace, the Dubai World Cup 2019' and retained the title.

Thunder Snow, trained by Saeed bin Suroor and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, became the first to win the US$ 12 million race twice.

The race, run at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Lt. General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikhs, senior officials and a crowd of more than 72,000 from different nationalities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received the coveted Cup from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The ceremony was attended by HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, Wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman and CEO of Meydan Group, Sheikhs, owners and trainers.

Sheikh Mohammed said he was pleased with the organising of the 24th edition of the event.

"The source of my happiness is not the precious cup, or the cash prize, but seeing the happiness of the UAE people, the owners, trainers, jockeys and the fans who keep waiting for this special event year after year," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed recalled the time when the Dubai World Cup was won by the legendary horse 'Dubai Millennium'.

"I love equestrian sports because every day there is something new in this industry. The passion for equestrian and horses runs in my blood and it is part of our Emirati and Arab heritage," he noted.