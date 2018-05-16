Thursday, May 17 first day of Ramadan in UAE

Thursday, May 17th, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in UAE, the country's Moon-Sighting Committee announced this evening The announcement was made after it was established that Wednesday 16th of May 2018 completes the month of Sha'ban 1439 AH, and Thursday is the first day of the holy month.

In a statement issued following the meeting at the Judiciary Department, Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, Chairman of the committee, said that "after investigation and following the legal ways of proof and communications with neighboring countries, where the holy month's crescent moon was not sighted tonight, it has been decided that tomorrow, Wednesday, completes the month of Sha'ban and Thursday is the first day of Ramadan."

Al Dhahiri and the members of the committee extended their sincerest felicitations and greetings, on the advent of the holy month, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice president, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and the Crown Princes.